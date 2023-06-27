The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 season as one of the most reliable and explosive offenses in Fantasy Football. The 2022 breakout for the Eagles offense included Jalen Hurts emerging as one of the best assets in Fantasy period, A.J. Brown finding an immediate rapport with a new quarterback, Devonta Smith progressing, Dallas Goedert finishing as a TE1 on a per-game basis and just about anyone they put in the backfield scoring points. In 2023, the Eagles will have a new backfield pecking order after losing Miles Sanders to free agency, but they acquired Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. This is one of the offenses you'll want to invest as many resources as possible.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Eagles' entire team outlook, including a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, key player projections, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for notable Eagles players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Eagles 2023 team outlook

By Chris Towers

The Eagles took a huge step forward last season, with Jalen Hurts playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. It's fair to expect some regression on both sides of the ball, but it would be a legitimate shock if this wasn't once again one of the best teams in the NFL.

Burning question: How does the run game split?

The passing game split is very easy to figure out, but I'm really not sure how to project the Eagles backfield. Both D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny have shown huge potential, but both have also struggled to stay healthy as full-time starters. Swift and Penny could both thrive in this offense, but it could be a frustrating split backfield all season long. I'd like to have either of them (or both!) on my bench, but I wouldn't want to be relying on them to start in Week 1.

Eagles player projections

Pos Player Projection QB Jalen Hurts PA: 548, YD: 4110, TD: 25, INT: 11; RUSH -- ATT: 153, YD: 766, TD: 7 RB D'Andre Swift CAR: 204, YD: 960, TD: 8; TAR: 55, REC: 42, YD: 338, TD: 2 RB Rashaad Penny CAR: 100, YD: 455, TD: 4; TAR: 11, REC: 9, YD: 35, TD: 0 RB Kenneth Gainwell CAR: 77, YD: 329, TD: 3; TAR: 22, REC: 16, YD: 112, TD: 1 WR A.J. Brown TAR: 154, REC: 95, YD: 1380, TD: 9 WR DeVonta Smith TAR: 143, REC: 94, YD: 1129, TD: 7 TE Dallas Goedert TAR: 110, REC: 77, YD: 959, TD: 5

2023 NFL Draft class

1. (9) Jalen Carter, DL

1. (30) Nolan Smith, OLB

3. (65) Tyler Steen, OL

3. (66) Sydney Brown, DB

4. (105) Kelee Ringo, DB

6. (188) Tanner McKee, QB

7. (249) Moro Ojomo, DE

Strength of Schedule rankings by Dave Richard

QB PSoS: 26th easiest

RB PSoS: 27th easiest

WR PSoS: 26th easiest

TE PSoS: 26th easiest

Eagles 2023 player outlooks

By Jamey Eisenberg unless otherwise noted

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts should be considered one of the best Fantasy quarterbacks this season, and he's worth drafting as a top-three player at his position, along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

In one-quarterback leagues, Hurts is worth drafting as early as Round 2. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Hurts is a first-round pick. He had a magical season in 2022 as he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. During the regular season, Hurts averaged 28.1 Fantasy points per game, and he has the potential to be the No. 1 overall quarterback this year. His weapons are among the best in the NFL with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and Hurts is among the best running quarterbacks in the league as well, with consecutive seasons of at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

The only concern for Hurts is an injury, and he missed two games last season with a shoulder problem, but hopefully he can play all 17 games in 2023 and have another outstanding campaign.

RB Rashaad Penny

By Heath Cummings

Penny and D'Andre Swift both joined the Eagles this offseason. With Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott already on the roster, this looks like a crowded room.

We're valuing Penny like a bench back who should be drafted in the Round 9 range, but once the season starts, his weekly upside is through the roof. While Penny has only played 18 games over the past three seasons, he's been amazing when healthy. He has five games with more than 130 rushing yards in his last 10 appearances. Behind the Eagles offensive line, he may not need more than 8-12 touches to crack that mark.

His injury history combined with his big-play ability makes him a better fit in Best Ball, but if Swift gets hurt first, Penny will be a top-20 back for as long as he stays healthy.

RB D'Andre Swift

By Dave Richard

The same concerns we had for Swift in Detroit combined with new concerns he'll have with the Eagles create a polarizing running back who's likely to best serve as a mid-round high-end No. 3 option.

Availability has been an issue for Swift, something the Eagles could manage by using him as a passing-downs option (which offensive coordinator Brian Johnson hinted at in May). Swift has been outstanding as a pass-catcher, but the Eagles ranked dead last in RB target share last year (12.1%). That number figures to increase with Swift's arrival, but not explode, and there's clearly a touch-crunch among all of Philly's runners due to Jalen Hurts hogging carries, especially near the goal line.

Swift is a PPR-preferred rusher who could deliver a dozen points per game (closer to 9 non-PPR points per game). Even with his injury issues, taking him as soon as Round 7 feels safe.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell will likely be the No. 3 running back in Philadelphia this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role.

He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Eagles lost Miles Sanders this offseason, but Philadelphia added D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. While both are injury prone, it might take injuries to both at the same time for Gainwell to get an increased workload, and even then, Gainwell would share touches with Boston Scott. If Swift and Penny stay healthy, it could be difficult for Gainwell to get consistent touches. He didn't have more than nine total touches in any game in the regular season for the Eagles in 2022, and he doesn't profile as a workhorse on a consistent basis.

Most likely, Gainwell is someone to add off waivers if Swift or Penny get injured during the year.

WR A.J. Brown

Brown's move to Philadelphia in 2022 was extremely successful, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this year.

Brown is worth drafting as early as Round 2 in all formats. Last year, Brown teamed with Jalen Hurts and set career highs in targets (145), catches (88) and receiving yards (1,496), and he matched his career high in touchdowns (11). His 17.6 PPR points per game was also a career high. Brown has plenty of competition for targets with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but Brown is still the alpha of this receiving corps.

He should have another dominant campaign if healthy, and Brown should come off the board in all leagues as early as No. 15 overall.

WR Devonta Smith

Smith had a breakout season in his sophomore campaign in 2022, and he should once again have a big year in his third season in the NFL.

Smith is worth drafting in early Round 3 in all leagues. Last year, Smith set career highs in targets (136), catches (95), yards (1,196) and touchdowns (seven), and he's capable of replicating those stats again in 2023. He has plenty of competition for targets with A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, but Smith should once again get plenty of attention from Jalen Hurts. And, considering the history of third-year receivers with Smith's pedigree, he might even post better stats in 2023 given his upside in this offense.

WR Quez Watkins

Watkins will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in Philadelphia this season behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role.

Watkins is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Watkins will compete with Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 spot, but don't expect a lot of production from the winner of that job after what happened in 2022. Watkins was the No. 3 receiver last season, but he averaged just 4.9 PPR points per game.

Along with Brown and Smith, Dallas Goedert is also ahead of the No. 3 Philadelphia wide receiver when it comes to targets. At best, add Watkins off the waiver wire if he's the No. 3 receiver and Brown or Smith miss any time.

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert should once again be considered one of the best Fantasy tight ends, and he has top-five upside at his position.

He's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in all formats. In 2022, his first full year without Zach Ertz, Goedert averaged a career high 11.8 PPR points per game. He missed five games due to a shoulder injury, but he was still third on the Eagles in targets at 5.8 per game. Now, Goedert's upside is likely capped because of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, but Goedert remains a prime weapon for Jalen Hurts, which is a great thing.

Once Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and likely Kyle Pitts are drafted in the majority of leagues, you should start looking for Goedert as one of the next tight ends off the board.

K Jake Elliott

Elliott should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. While he only made 20 field goals in 2022, he had a career-high 51 PATs. The Eagles offense should give Elliott plenty of chances to score points, and he should reward Fantasy managers most weeks. He also made 30 field goals in 2021, so he's capable of connecting on plenty of field goals when given the chance. Elliott has averaged at least 7.5 Fantasy points per game in three of six seasons in the NFL.

Eagles DST

The Eagles DST should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick. In 2022, the Eagles DST was among the best Fantasy units, and Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks. The Eagles also added 17 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and two DST scores. Philadelphia was also in the top 10 in fewest points allowed with 324. And the Eagles also added first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to their loaded defense, which should make the Eagles DST once again a standout Fantasy option.