It's 2023 Fantasy football draft prep time as the season quickly approaches. Taking a rookie with one of your top 2023 Fantasy football picks comes with risk, but the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP shows that Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson is going off the board at pick No. 6 overall, ahead of proven options such as Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. He's one of the top rookies in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Zach Charbonnet, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Anthony Richardson are other 2023 Fantasy football rookies cracking the Fantasy football top 150 rankings.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2023 Fantasy football draft bible.

Texans RB Dameon Pierce: Pierce seized the lead back role for Houston last season, putting together a solid 220-939-4 rushing line. He doesn't have much top-end competition for touches in Houston's backfield. If he can boost his touchdown numbers, Gibbs views Pierce as a borderline top-10 RB who can currently be drafted outside the top 60 picks.

"Pierce is elite as a rusher, and he appeared to earn his team's trust and was used in passing down situations more as his rookie season progressed; his snap rate pushed north of 70% in six of his final eight healthy games," Gibbs told SportsLine.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison: With Adam Thielan now in Carolina, Addison, a first-round pick out of USC, should effortlessly slide into the No. 2 receiver job in Minnesota. Gibbs projects nearly 120 targets in an offense he says should be "humming" in 2023. With opposing defenses keying on Justin Jefferson, Addison is an overlooked receiver who can significantly outperform his current 2023 Fantasy football ADP of No. 71 overall.

"The rookie is hardly going to be a priority for opposing defensive coordinators, but I do expect that he will prove to be a problem for them," Gibbs said. "I have Addison projected to finish 30th in scoring at the WR position. That's his median projection before ever running a route in the NFL." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

