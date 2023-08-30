Most NFL fans are well aware of the household names that changed teams this offseason like Aaron Rodgers, DeAndre Hopkins and Darren Waller. On average, nearly 40% of an NFL roster turns over year-over-year. With all of that player movement impossible for one person to keep track of, having a trusty set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings would be invaluable come draft time. Players like Devin Singletary, Jakobi Meyers and D'Onta Foreman helped out many Fantasy owners a year ago, but they now all have new teams as Fantasy football 2023 drafts approach. Everyone could benefit from quality 2023 Fantasy football advice on how a new location could affect a player's Fantasy production.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: In his first year with the Jags, Kirk had career-highs across the board with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He was Trevor Lawrence's top option, but is expected to move a notch down the pecking order with Calvin Ridley's reinstatement. Additionally, Kirk's advanced metrics last year scream outlier after he caught an NFL-best 63% of his deep targets, while all other Jags wideouts averaged just a 30% catch rate.

"Kirk also recorded touchdown rates that were well above his career averages," Gibbs told SportsLine. "In Arizona, Kirk scored on 7.2% of his career receptions. In 2022, Kirk scored on 9% of his receptions. The rest of Jacksonville's wide receivers scored on 7.1% of their receptions in 2022."

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Gibbs expects Dallas' offense to regress as a whole, which would directly affect players like Lamb. He broke out last year sans Amari Cooper in Dallas and finished as the WR6 with a 107-1,359-9 stat line. However, Gibbs thinks Lamb reached his Fantasy ceiling in an explosive Cowboys offense that is expected to take a step back in 2023. So, he doesn't foresee Lamb topping, or even matching, last year's numbers.

"My concern is that we already saw an outlier season from the Dallas offense in 2022, and it only resulted in nine touchdowns for Lamb," Gibbs told SportsLine. "If Dallas is around the league average in scoring in 2023, it is going to be difficult for Lamb to push past the 300 PPR point threshold." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

