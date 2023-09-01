Every NFL season, players come out of nowhere to be one of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Everyone predicted Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson producing last year, but who saw Jerick McKinnon or Jordan Akins as top 20 players in positional Fantasy football rankings? That could make your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep difficult and time-consuming with so many players to stay abreast of, so having the right Fantasy football advice 2023 is essential. A one-stop tool that has Fantasy football rankings 2023 for rookies, mock drafts and Fantasy football draft strategies for both dynasty and best ball leagues would be invaluable.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: While Kupp produced like an elite Fantasy receiver on a per-game basis last year, he also ended the season injured for the third time in the last five seasons. There's little question about him producing if he stays on the field, but there are questions about not only his durability, but also the durability of his quarterback. The Rams had the last-ranked total offense in 2022 and made no major additions to that side of the ball in the offseason, which could allow defenses to zero in on Kupp.

"My worry here is the state of the rest of the offense, as there may come a point where opposing defenses just throw everything at stopping Kupp and making the rest of the team beat them," White told SportsLine. "I also worry about what happens if Matthew Stafford suffers another injury, as Kupp didn't enter top-tier status until Stafford came aboard in 2021."

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker: Despite starting just 11 games, Walker had a solid rookie year with 1,200-plus scrimmage yards and a 4.6 rushing average. But the player who was starting over him, Rashaad Penny, was averaging 6.1 yards per carry before going down. Walker may have left some meat on the bone when it comes to yardage and Seattle didn't invest a second-round pick on Zach Charbonnet for him to ride the bench. The rookie already has a leg up as a pass-catcher and he could eat into Walker's touches out the gate.

"I worry that the decision to draft Charbonnet in the second round means the Seahawks aren't invested as Fantasy owners as Walker in a bell-cow back," White told SportsLine. "Charbonnet could be the preferred option near the goal line and on third downs, or he could even take over as the lead back if he ends up just being the better overall player."

