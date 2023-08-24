Identifying Fantasy football sleepers at the end of drafts is one of the most important ways to build a successful Fantasy football strategy. However, avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts early in the draft can be just as crucial. Those players can ruin your rosters and hold you back this season. Which players should you stay away from in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? The regular season is just several weeks away, so it is important to read through quality Fantasy football advice before going on the clock. Fantasy football tiers, rankings and breakouts are all markers of a solid draft strategy.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry.

The 2023 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, and breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features the top 2023 Fantasy football busts, including:

Bengals WR Tee Higgins: Higgins shared nearly identical numbers with fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase through their first 600 simultaneous routes run, but Chase took over as the target hog last year. He had 20 more targets than Higgins when both players were on the field, and that is unlikely to change this season. Higgins can still be a valuable asset, but his current 2023 Fantasy football ADP makes him a wide receiver to avoid in upcoming drafts.

"I love Higgins as a player. This is only an issue of opportunity cost," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Picking Higgins means that you likely will miss out on players whose 2023 profiles offer similar perceivable floor outcomes but much clearer paths to a massive season."

49ers WR Deebo Samuel: Samuel has proven he can put together a quality Fantasy season, but he is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign. There are only so many touches to spread around in San Francisco's loaded offense, especially with running back Christian McCaffrey fully involved. Gibbs projects Samuel's numbers to look more like a mid-round pick than an early-round one.

"He's just not someone that I want to use a top-50 season-long selection on when so many other exciting profiles exist at the WR position heading into 2023," Gibbs said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

