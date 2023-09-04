The 2023 NFL regular season is only a few days away, which means it's crunch time heading into 2023 Fantasy football drafts. A list of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help create a quality 2023 Fantasy football strategy. Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey and Ja'Marr Chase are some of the first players off the board in drafts, but their high 2023 Fantasy football ADP could turn them into 2023 Fantasy football busts. Which superstars should you include in your 2023 Fantasy football lineups? It is also important to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts later in the draft. Those players could be the difference in winning and losing your Fantasy football leagues this year.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans: Pierce stepped in and became the bell cow back in Week 2 last year, ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards from that point until Week 10. He closed the season with two strong outings against the Cowboys and Browns before getting knocked out with a season-ending ankle injury. Pierce should get back to his early-season usage rate this year, with Devin Singletary sitting behind him on the Texans depth chart.

"Pierce checks all of the 'Stud Fantasy RB' boxes - three-down potential, red-zone usage, and explosive playmaking ability - yet he is still routinely available in Rounds 4-5 of Fantasy football drafts," Gibbs told SportsLine.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Addison was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft due to his speed, route-running ability and playmaking talent. He won the Biletnikoff Award during his sophomore season at USC and will be an asset in the shadow of Justin Jefferson this year. Minnesota lost nine-year starter Adam Thielen in free agency, so Addison will immediately assume a major role.

"I have Addison projected to finish 30th in scoring at the WR position," Gibbs said. "Obviously, there's upside for much more beyond that, and it would be no surprise at all for Addison to be regularly scoring like a top-20 Fantasy WR by the time we get to the Fantasy playoffs. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

