One player many experts are listing among their 2023 fantasy football breakouts is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Will he live up to the hype or go down as one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts?

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans: The Texans are likely to experience growing pains in 2023 with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud under center. Collins displayed explosive playmaking ability before injuries disrupted what was trending to be a breakout season for the former Michigan standout in 2023. He enters the new season as Houston's unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver and looks primed to be an impact fantasy football wide receiver.

"Collins comes in ranked as the WR41 in my most-recent rankings update for 2023, and he is the WR I have the highest exposure to in drafts thus far. If Houston's offense improves or if Collins takes another step forward, he should crush ADP. If both happen, he could be the best value pick at any position," Gibbs told SportsLine.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos: Dulcich flashed glimpses of being a dynamic threat at the tight end position as a rookie in 2023, and Gibbs is expecting production from the former UCLA Bruin playing under new head coach Sean Payton in his sophomore NFL season. Dulcich is a work in progress when it comes to blocking and being a true three-down tight end, but as a player who has long been considered more of a wide receiver in a tight end's body, his fantasy football value is still legitimate.

"Dulcich is far from a guarantee. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism around Denver's Year 2 weapon, and he is super cheap in drafts. Dulcich currently has an average draft position of 133rd overall, as the 12th tight end off of the board," Gibbs told SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

