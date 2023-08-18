Derrick Henry is one of the most dominant running backs of his generation and the Tennessee Titans have made him the focal point of their offense over the last five seasons. Even after rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns and having his most productive receiving season to date in 2022, there seems to be growing concern during 2023 Fantasy football draft prep that a heavy workload will come back to haunt him. Henry's 2023 Fantasy football ADP is 10.70 in CBS Sports PPR leagues, but where should he fall in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Those are the kinds of questions owners are pondering ahead of their upcoming Fantasy football 2023 drafts.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Eagles RB Rashaad Penny: Penny spent his first five seasons in Seattle and has been one of the most productive runners in the NFL over that span on a per-carry basis, averaging 5.7 yards per tote for his career. However, the Seahawks let him walk after Kenneth Walker III emerged as the top back last season and Penny landed in Philadelphia. He'll have a crowded running back room to contend with, but the potential to play behind one of the league's best offensive lines only adds to his already considerable upside.

"D'Andre Swift is the bigger name in the backfield, but Penny averaged over six yards per carry in each of the last two seasons when he was on the field for the Seahawks," White told SportsLine. "The problem is that he hasn't been able to stay on the field enough, playing just 18 games over the last three years. But the year he does manage to play 15-17 games has a chance to be special, especially if it comes this year behind an elite Eagles offensive line with room to run against taxed defenses."

Chiefs WR Richie James Jr.: Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and even second-round pick Rashee Rice will generate more buzz, but James is a veteran slot receiver who could take another huge step forward in his career. The undersized speedster had his best year in New York and leapt at the opportunity to play in the league's most prolific offense.

"James had his best season last year with the Giants, and he emerged late as a high-volume weapon for Daniel Jones by recording at least seven receptions in three of his final four games of involvement with the offense," White said. "With Kadarius Toney already dealing with an injury in camp, James may get the chance to force his case as a regular contributor to the passing attack." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

