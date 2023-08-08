Part of what makes Fantasy football exciting every year is tracking player movement and understanding how certain moves can benefit your teams. In some cases, those moves create more uncertainty since a player can join an already deep and talented position group, potentially moving down the 2023 Fantasy football tiers. A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you navigate such moves, but when it comes to your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, you can never have too much helpful information. One of the ways to avoid getting stuck with the wrong running back is understanding whose skill set is best-suited for their weekly matchup and who is poised to be one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2023 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes Schneier's most significant position battles from a Fantasy standpoint, including:

Dolphins RB1: Jeff Wilson appeared to be the favored option as the starter in the second half of the season, but he isn't guaranteed the lion's share of the touches in 2023. Raheem Mostert was a threat to finish with an even split when both backs were healthy, but both Wilson and Mostert could have a tough time keeping Devon Achane off the field. Achane was the only spark for an otherwise dormant Texas A&M offense last season and profiles as the running back equivalent of Tyreek Hill.

"Achane is the most talented player in this backfield," Schneier told SportsLine. "But both Wilson and Mostert were productive running behind this blocking scheme in 2022."

Bears RB1: Khalil Herbert showed his worth last season, and for an all-too-brief moment, had the Bears backfield to himself. The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman after he came back from Fantasy obscurity last season and drafted Roschon Johnson out of Texas. Herbert is the gamebreaker of the bunch, but Foreman and Johnson could both make a case for themselves around the goal line.

"Herbert figures to be the lead option on passing downs which should give him some extra work no matter how the lead role plays out," Schneier said. "The Fantasy focus in training camp will most certainly center around who is getting the most goal line and red zone work. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2023 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player has massively-inflated numbers and could completely sink your playoff hopes if overdrafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.