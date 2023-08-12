Finding running backs who earn a lion's share of the carries and are heavily involved in the passing game can help set you up for success during your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep. Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will all be gone by the time the second round starts, so identifying players who can grow into versatile workhorses in your 2023 Fantasy football tiers is critical. Finding Fantasy football advice you can trust is the best way to identify players with the potential to outperform their 2023 Fantasy football ADP. Who will be this year's Dameon Pierce or Tony Pollard and provide you with a starter in the middle or late 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison: After four years of backing up Dalvin Cook in Minnesota, Mattison is in line to be the new bell-cow back in an exciting Minnesota offense and there aren't many serious challenges to his workload on the roster. The Vikings only have three other running backs in training camp and they've combined for 34 career touches.

"Mattison will almost certainly reach a new level with his performance as the lead back in Minnesota, but the question is whether he'll outperform his draft price by enough to be on winning Fantasy teams more often than not," White told SportsLine. "I certainly think that's possible with defenses having to contain a litany of weapons in Vikings games, and the defense could improve enough that Minnesota can start to get comfortable with second-half leads in a way they couldn't last year."

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White: A third-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2022 NFL Draft, White rushed for 481 yards and a score while adding 50 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, but was also out-touched nearly 3:2 by Leonard Fournette. With Fournette gone, White slots in as the new No. 1 back in an offense that should be more run-dependent as it transitions from Tom Brady to Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

"White is in the same bucket as Mattison and Akers as someone who should see the lion's share of touches at his position, giving him a solid floor even if the offense around him is bad," White told SportsLine. "He seems headed for a 100-carry increase even if the offense can't be as run-heavy as it wants to be."

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2023 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player has massively-inflated numbers and could completely sink your playoff hopes if overdrafted.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season?