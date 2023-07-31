Fantasy football season is right around the corner and finding 2023 Fantasy football tools that you can rely on could give you an edge over your friends, family and co-workers. It's been another busy NFL offseason with stars like Aaron Rodgers, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore and Darren Waller all changing teams. How will those offseason moves shake up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and who are the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts you should be aware of? Meanwhile, 2023 Fantasy football rookies like Bijan Robinson, Jordan Addison and Anthony Richardson could make a splash, but figuring out where to target them with such a steep learning curve in the NFL is always a challenge.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2023 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes White's 10 Fantasy football tips for a perfect draft, which includes everything you'll need to know before you go on the clock like:

Get a top-three QB or wait: The quarterback position is one that has drummed up controversy in draft circles over the years, but if you handle it correctly, it can give you an advantage over your rivals.

"You should always be looking for value, and there isn't value drafting a quarterback in the first round in leagues where you start only one," White told SportsLine. "But once you get to the middle of the second round, the edge that Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts give you at the position is better than scooping up a second-tier running back or receiver, where the drop between tiers is more gradual."

Don't get locked into 2023 Fantasy football ADP when there is upside on other players later in drafts. "There will be players who catch a ton of steam based on practice reports and coachspeak throughout draft season. You should exercise caution with those players if they are Round 4 or 5 talents suddenly elevated to Round 2 or early Round 3, as buying into someone who winds up being an overinflated bust can be devastating when rock-solid options are on the board," White told SportsLine. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2023 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player has massively-inflated numbers and could completely sink your playoff hopes if overdrafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.