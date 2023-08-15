At the tight end position, it isn't an overstatement to say that Travis Kelce was the only difference maker a year ago. He outscored the No. 2 player at the position by 102.9 points in 2022, and he averaged 9.1 points per game more than the No. 12 tight end. He was, by a large margin, the biggest advantage you could have in Fantasy Football last season.

The edge probably won't be that big in 2023, but as you can see in my latest rankings and salary cap draft values, there's still a significant gap between him and the rest of the position. I actually think tight end is kind of deep this season, both in terms of having a relatively wide group of second-tier options, as well as some late-round guys like Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta with better-than-typical upside. But, while I can make a case for a handful of guys challenging Kelce, the likeliest outcome is that he's head and shoulders above the field yet again.

Here are my latest TE rankings, as of Aug. 15:

2023 TE Rankings