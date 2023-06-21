The Tennessee Titans enter the 2023 season in a somewhat confusing state of transition. While they return both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, they also made the decision to draft what could be their replacements at the same positions in Will Levis and Tyjae Spears in Rounds 2 and 3. Will we see that transition start this season? That would be making a bet against coach Mike Vrabel, who has never not fielded an at least somewhat competitive product with the Titans.

If Tannehill holds the job, what does that mean for second-year (and former first-round pick) wide receiver Treylon Burks? Someone else has to get targets too and there are vacated looks to go around in this offense with the departure of Robert Woods.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Titans' entire team outlook including a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, key player projections, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Titans players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Titans 2023 team outlook

By Chris Towers

The Titans feel like a team on the verge of a rebuild, but they're probably still going to see if a 29-year-old Derrick Henry can still carry them to playoff contention. If he can't continue to be an outlier, things could get really ugly quickly.

Burning question: Can Burks and Okonkwo make the jump?

They're going to have to if this offense is going to be able to score enough to compete. Both showed flashes as rookies, and with Robert Woods and Austin Hooper gone, they've got a clear path to being the top targets in this passing game. It's a low-volume passing game, but A.J. Brown showed you can still be a high-end Fantasy option here if you are good enough. The bar is lower for Okonkwo as a tight end, but Burks is the better talent and the better bet. He could break out in a big way.

Titans player projections

Pos Player Projection QB Ryan Tannehill PA: 493, YD: 3695, TD: 25, INT: 10; RUSH -- ATT: 47, YD: 190, TD: 2 RB Derrick Henry CAR: 309, YD: 1265, TD: 12; TAR: 44, REC: 35, YD: 293, TD: 1 RB Tyjae Spears CAR: 119, YD: 475, TD: 3; TAR: 20, REC: 15, YD: 118, TD: 1 WR Treylon Burks TAR: 94, REC: 58, YD: 755, TD: 5 WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TAR: 64, REC: 34, YD: 413, TD: 3 WR Kyle Philips TAR: 59, REC: 36, YD: 356, TD: 2 WR Chigoziem Okonkwo TAR: 69, REC: 47, YD: 584, TD: 3

2023 NFL Draft class

1. (11) Peter Skoronski, OL

2. (33) Will Levis, QB

3. (81) Tyjae Spears, RB

5. (147) Josh Whyle, TE

6. (186) Jaelyn Duncan, OL

7. (228) Colton Dowell, WR

Projected Strength of Schedule rankings by Dave Richard

QB PSoS: 14th easiest

RB PSoS: 12th easiest

WR PSoS: 14th easiest

TE PSoS: 4th easiest

Titans 2023 player outlooks

By Dan Schneier unless otherwise noted

QB Ryan Tannehill

After sneakily finishing as a top-12 QB in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Tannehill's injury-plagued 2022 season featured just five weekly finishes in the top 12 and none inside the top seven.

Losing A.J. Brown from the offense made the biggest difference, but Tannehill also rushed for just two touchdowns after tallying seven in each of his previous two seasons. The Titans haven't done much to improve Tannehill's receiving options, so it's unlikely they evolve into a pass-first offense, plus he now has rookie second-round QB Will Levis behind him.

Tannehill is coming off the board in Round 16, but you can find higher-upside backup QBs to take over him. He doesn't have much draft appeal in anything other than Superflex and two-QB leagues.

QB Will Levis

Billed as a toolsy prospect, Levis failed to show almost any rushing or big passing play upside during his final season at Kentucky in 2022. Some of that has been attributed to a lack of talent around him and a coaching change, but make no mistake – Levis is a developmental prospect. Unless Ryan Tannehill gets injured again or the Titans fall out of contention (something that hasn't happened in the Mike Vrabel era), Levis is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2023.

In one-QB rookie-only drafts, he's worth considering in Round 3, while two-QB formats could take him in Round 2.

RB Derrick Henry

Henry fell in 2022 Fantasy drafts with the expectation that age would catch up to him, but he responded as the RB3 in PPR and RB1 in non-PPR by racking up the second-most carries and third-most rushing yards in the NFL.

He did all that despite injuries that left the quarterback position and offensive line as unproductive as it's ever been during Henry's tenure. The volume king was just that, and Henry saw an expanded role in the pass game with a career high in receptions and targets. Entering 2023 drafts, Fantasy managers are seemingly making the same bet on Henry to fall off in production, but the Titans added arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft to the mix.

If you grab Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase early in Round 1, Henry makes for an excellent pairing at the back end of Round 2.

RB Tyjae Spears

Joining the Titans is not great for Spears' Fantasy value in Year 1 with Derrick Henry leading the way, but he could immediately carve out a passing-game role as a rookie.

We saw last season that when Tannehill was healthy, the Titans used Dontrell Hilliard as a weapon in the pass game. Hilliard caught two TDs in Week 1 against the Giants and he did it on more than just your typical screen or flare routes. Spears, who racked up 1,586 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at Tulane last year and 1,052 of those yards came after first contact, can provide an upgrade to Hilliard in that exact role and could be a sneaky late-round dart throw if you play in half or full-point PPR leagues.

In rookie-only formats, Spears is worth a pick once the draft moves to Round 2.

WR Treylon Burks

What a difference one offseason can make. In Burks' case, he didn't impress early in OTAs as a rookie from a stamina standpoint before dealing with an injury-plagued rookie season. His second offseason has been the total opposite, with Burks showing up in excellent shape and creating a ton of early OTAs buzz in Year 1.

Burks' high point as a rookie came in Week 11 when he racked up 111 yards on eight receptions. Burks displayed the ability to win at all three levels as a rookie, which was a definite green flag after being billed as a raw route-runner entering the league. Year 2 will be all about developing his rapport with Ryan Tannehill and turning that 17.6% target share as a rookie into a significantly higher number. With just Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, and Chigoziem Okonkwo as competition for targets, a massive boost in volume is certainly possible.

If that happens, Burks could be one of the best values on Draft Day and you should look to target him in the middle of Round 6.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated nearly half of his entire Fantasy point total for the 2022 season in his Week 10 game against the Broncos despite playing in 16 games. The blocking specialist doesn't offer much upside on the back end of your bench and should not be drafted.

WR Kyle Phillips

When you watched Philips at UCLA, you could see glimpses of what has made Cooper Kupp and Amon-Ra St. Brown so successful at the NFL level in the slot – strength, quickness, spatial awareness and route savvy. He showed flashes of that by racking up nine targets and six receptions in his first career NFL game. Injuries to Philips and his quarterback stymied the rest of his rookie season, but Philips could end up a sneaky waiver-wire add early in the season in PPR leagues considering the lack of target competition around him.

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

The Titans were looking to recapture some of that old Jonnu Smith magic in their offense when they drafted another move tight end in Okonkwo, and he certainly flashed as a rookie. Okonkwo was a weapon in space for the Titans and averaged 9.8 yards per target with receptions of 48, 41, 31 and 41 in four of his five games from Weeks 9-13. A healthier Ryan Tannehill could mean a big second-year leap for the tight end who doesn't have much target competition outside of Treylon Burks. Okonkwo is the type of young tight end you want to swing on starting in Round 10 with the athletic profile that translates and true volume upside relative to the tight end position.

K Caleb Shudak

Shudak is likely the leading candidate to kick for the Titans in 2023 following the release of Randy Bullock, but he'll face competition from 2023 UDFA Trey Wolff and potentially others during the offseason. Shudak only spent one year as the primary kicker in college, hitting 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and all of his extra-point tries for Iowa in 2021. His only game for the Titans as a rookie featured three made field goals on four attempts, with all four tries under 40 yards. He's best left undrafted in Fantasy leagues.

Titans DST

The Titans averaged the 17th-most Fantasy Points per game in 2022 and spent very little 2023 offseason capital to improve this unit with an offense-heavy draft in Rounds 1-3. While a healthy Harold Landry could help generate more sacks, pressures and turnovers to some degree, you can do much better on Draft Day.