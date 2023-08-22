This preseason has, thankfully, been mostly free of significant injuries that will alter the Fantasy Football landscape. Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury seems pretty much all healed up, and he's expected to return to practice this week, well in advance of Week 1. Kupp is back to being my No. 2 WR for the 2023 season, and he's a top-five pick in all formats for me.

That's not to say the preseason has been entirely free from injuries, of course. Kadarius Toney's breakout hype fizzled out when he left the Chiefs very first practice in training camp with a knee injury, and his status for Week 1 is still very much up in the air – allowing second-year wideout Skyy Moore to establish himself as a clear starter for the Chiefs, and a top-36 wide receiver in my updated rankings.

We also saw Terry McLaurin leave the second preseason game with a toe injury, though an MRI taken Tuesday indicated that it isn't expected to keep him out for the start of the season. That may not be the case for Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who suffered a broken bone in his wrist in the last preseason game and will require surgery to repair it. According to ESPN, the recovery time for that surgery may give Smith-Njigba a chance to be ready for Week 1 of the season, and you might be surprised to learn that I'm not really downgrading him in my rankings.

Partly, that's because I've ranked Smith-Njigba pretty cautiously to begin with. He's WR42 for me, well behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who are just too established as star wide receivers for me to assume a rookie – even a very, very talented one, which Smith-Njigba is – will supplant them in the team's receiving hierarchy immediately. Positive reports out of camp and impressive player in limited preseason opportunities did lead me to note in Tuesday's FFT Newsletter that I'm a bit worried I'm too high on Lockett and Metcalf, but at least to start the season, they should be the clear top options in this passing game.

But I didn't move Smith-Njigba down much because I was already expecting a relatively slow start for him. He may eventually surpass one of or even both veterans ahead of him, but I wasn't ready to assume that would happen in September. When it comes to rookie wide receivers, there's often tons of upside to be found, but you often have to be patient, and that's my expectation for Smith-Njigba. I like drafting him as a WR4 or 5 to stash on my bench to open the season.

It hasn't been my expectation for Jordan Addison, who was the fourth wide receiver taken of four in this year's NFL Draft, and he's clearly the top rookie WR in my rankings now – he's WR32 for me, in a high-volume offense where he should be the second or third option right away. I haven't drafted Addison as much as I might prefer, and I'm hoping this aggressive ranking can change that over the next few weeks. A 1,000-yard season is well within the range of possible outcomes for Addison right away.

Here are my latest WR rankings, as of Aug. 22:

2023 WR rankings