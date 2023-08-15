Before his training camp hamstring injury, I was flirting with the idea of putting Cooper Kupp at the top of my WR rankings. I didn't end up doing it, but now that it looks like Kupp is going to be fine for Week 1, I'm moving him back up to the No. 2 spot – and I think you can make a case he belongs closer to Jefferson at No. 1 than Ja'Marr Chase at No. 3.

What's the case? Well, it's simple: No wide receiver in the NFL has been anywhere near as good as Kupp over the past two seasons. He's played 28 games where both he and Matthew Stafford were healthy over the past two seasons, and he averaged 26.1 PPR points per game in those 28 games. What might be even more impressive is that he's failed to score a touchdown in eight of those 28 games and is still averaging 19.3 PPR points per game in those games; for context, Jefferson had nine games just last season where he didn't score a touchdown, and he averaged 14.2 points per game in them.

Before leaving Week 10 with what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury, Kupp was on pace for 153 catches, 1,728 yards, and 13 touchdowns, good for 25.1 PPR points per game. There just hasn't been anyone close to Kupp outside of peak Davante Adams in Green Bay. Jefferson (and perhaps Chase) could get there, but when healthy, Kupp has been the best wide receiver in Fantasy by a wide margin. Injury concerns for both he and Stafford make it worth discounting them, but with Kupp looking on track to play in Week 1, I'm not going to discount him too much. He's my No. 2 WR, and he has both the highest floor and ceiling of any player in Fantasy when healthy.

Here are my latest WR rankings, as of Aug. 15:

2023 WR rankings