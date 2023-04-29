Some coaches and players openly express their distaste for Fantasy Football. Pete Carroll, apparently, secretly despises rookie drafts. Because he sure did mess up the immediate Fantasy value for the 2023 rookie class.

First, Carroll's Seahawks took WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba to join DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle. Last year this team threw a combined 75 passes to all wide receivers not names Metcalf or Lockett. Next, they took Zach Charbonnet and said they'll play both Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker in the backfield -- two RB1s killed with one pick. Smith-Njigba and Charbonnet are both still in my initial top 12 below, but they're both ranked lower than they were pre-draft. Dynasty is about a lot more than next year, but that doesn't mean you should totally ignore next year either.

The following rankings are for one-QB leagues. In any league where you can start two QBs, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud should be pick No. 2, 3 and 4, in that order. I've linked the prospect profiles to the player's names if you're looking for further information on them.

The top 12 will be expanded to a top 40 in Tuesday morning's Dynasty Download newsletter. Subscribe here:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If this was a tiers article, this tier would be called the island, because Robinson is all alone as a prospect. He landed in an offense that had one of the best run-blocking units in the league with a coach who regularly produces 500-rush-attempt seasons. He's outstanding as a rusher and a receiver, even succeeding while lined up as a slot. Robinson is RB1 overall, not just in the rookie class and the No. 3 player in one-QB Dynasty leagues, We're even considering him in Round 1 of redraft leagues. Dan Schneier evaluated Robinson's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

One of the most shocking picks of the drafts was when the Lions took Gibbs with the 12th pick of the draft. With D'Andre Swift traded to Philadelphia, Gibbs will take over a role that has top-10 upside per game whenever he's healthy. Gibbs has a better receiving profile than Swift and just as much big play ability. Gibbs is a top-10 running back in Dynasty and a Round 2 pick in start-ups. If Gibbs earns Swift's role right away and stays healthy, he could join Robinson in providing RB1 production as a rookie. Dave Richard evaluated Gibbs' game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

Addison leapfrogs Smith-Njigba in my rankings because of landing spot, but that's not a big adjustment as I had Addison as WR2 before the draft. His route-running is special and his production profile is spectacular. The fact that he weighs less than 180 pounds does hurt his floor but I'm not sure matters to his ceiling. Addison should have no trouble getting open with the coverage Justin Jefferson draws and there's plenty of volume in Minnesota's pass-heavy attack to support two start Fantasy wide receivers. Dan evaluated Addison's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

Smith-Njigba was my favorite receiver before the draft and I still think he has a chance to be a top-12 WR in the league. First. he needs Lockett to decline. If that starts this year, we could see a second-half surge from JSN that makes me regret dropping him behind Addison. For now, he's a top-25 Dynasty WR with the upside to move into the top 12 if he outplays Lockett as a rookie. Dave evaluated Smith-Njigba's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

The fact that Richardson is in the top five tells you a little bit about the strength of the class, a little more about how I feel about the landing spots, and a lot about the upside of Anthony Richardson. If he wins the job by Week 1 I expect him to be a top-12 QB in 2023. He has the same coach that just developed Jalen Hurts, who was allowed to run the ball 10 times per game the past two seasons. If Richardson is even passable as a passer, he has top-five upside with that type of rush volume. He's already a top-10 QB for me in Dynasty. Dave evaluated Richardson's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

Johnston got the Round 1 draft capital that we were hoping for and he got tied to Justin Herbert, which may be even more valuable. Like Smith-Njigba I worry about Year 1 volume, but Johnston's long-term QB situation looks better than anyone in the top 12. That's not the only way he sticks out on this list, nobody else can match his size/speed combo. Johnston comes in around WR30 in the Dynasty rankings, but like JSN he could move up quickly if he earns targets with his competition. Dan evaluated Johnston's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

Flowers was one spot ahead of Johnston in my pre-draft rankings but even with Lamar Jackson signed and Todd Monken calling plays, I'm still not sure this is my favorite landing spot. Even if they pass more, they aren't going to throw like the Chargers and I'd expect Mark Andrews to remain WR1 in this offense much like Travis Kelce in Kansas City. Flowers is a Dynasty WR3 and just barely a Round 1 pick in Superflex leagues. Dan evaluated Flowers' game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

Young has the skills to be a great NFL QB, but like Addison there are questions about his size, in fact, Young's questions are probably bigger. No pun intended. The connection to Frank Reich gives Young a boost and I believe he will run more in the NFL than he did in college. If that's true, he could be a Fantasy starter as soon as this year, but you should probably view him as a backup in 2023 who could take over for your starter in 2024. Dave evaluated Young's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

I would buy that Stroud may be slightly more attractive strictly as a passer. I am considerably more worried about his landing spots than Young's and especially the weapons he has around him. Stroud enters 2023 with Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Tank Dell as his top receivers. I wouldn't expect much more than low-end QB2 play from him this year. Both Young and Stroud are borderline QB1s in Dynasty for now. Dave evaluated Stroud's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

10. Devon Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane was a Round 2 rookie pick before he landed in Miami to compete with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. He's blazing fast and fits perfectly into the Dolphins run scheme. I expect Mostert and Wilson to begin camp with the veteran's edge but as long as Achane can stay healthy and learn his assignments he should have no trouble taking the job.

Most backfields are a committee, but it's especially perilous to be drafted right behind a Round 2 pick who just had a very good rookie year. I believe Charbonnet may be better than Walker on both short yardage and on passing downs, which could eventually make him a top-20 back, but for now he's a No. 3 with upside but very little 2023 floor. Thanks Pete. Dan evaluated Charbonnet's game film and wrote up a complete scouting report here.

12. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers

13. Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos

I'm pairing these two up. Mingo has the edge in landing spot, but I liked Mims quite a bit more predraft and the new regime in Denver traded up to draft him in Round 2. You're hoping these guys could one day be solid WR2 options, but you shouldn't expect that in Year 1.