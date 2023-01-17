The NFL Playoff Challenge is one of the most strategy-oriented games during the postseason since players get multipliers for being included in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups in consecutive weeks. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy continued his magical season when he led the 49ers to a 41-23 win against Seattle during Super Wild Card Weekend. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, rewarding fans who included him in their 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks. Should you choose Purdy in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Divisional Round strategy? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The veteran finished the season as Kansas City's top target in the passing game, hauling in 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught six of his seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown when he faced Jacksonville in November.

Kelce will face a Jacksonville defense that gave up 109 receiving yards and a touchdown to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett last week, as he caught six of eight targets. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite on Saturday, which means Kelce has long-term value throughout the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. He has been one of the league's hottest running backs since the beginning of December, rushing for more than 100 yards in four of his last six games. McCaffrey had an outstanding playoff debut with his new squad last week, finishing with 119 yards on just 15 carries in the win against Seattle.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan clearly plans to rely heavily on McCaffrey in the NFL playoffs 2023, as he had six more carries than Elijah Mitchell last week. Dallas will travel for the third week in a row, so its defense could be fatigued down the stretch on Sunday. San Francisco is expected to win the game, which makes McCaffrey a strong selection given the format of this contest. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the 2023 NFL Divisional Round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.