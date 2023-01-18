The second round of the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge will take place this weekend with four Divisional Round games. There will only be four teams advancing to the conference championships, so it is important to include players from those teams in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy. Kansas City and Philadelphia are the two heaviest favorites in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, so should you stack your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups? Which players should you prioritize in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge rankings? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The veteran finished the season as Kansas City's top target in the passing game, hauling in 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He caught six of his seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown when he faced Jacksonville in November.

Kelce will face a Jacksonville defense that gave up 109 receiving yards and a touchdown to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett last week, as he caught six of eight targets. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite on Saturday, which means Kelce has long-term value throughout the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 26-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he did not miss a single game during this year's regular season. McCaffrey carried many owners to championships after topping 100 rushing yards in four of his final six games.

He has rushed at least 10 times in eight straight games, including a 15-carry, 119-yard performance against Seattle during Super Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are expected to advance to the NFC title game, according to oddsmakers, which means McCaffrey would earn even more multipliers in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. McClure included McCaffrey in his lineup last week, and he is thrilled to grab him again this week with the multiplier in effect. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the 2023 NFL Divisional Round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.