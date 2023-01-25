Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts might not have had eye-popping numbers during the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, but he was not asked to do too much in a 38-7 blowout win over the Giants. Hurts also answered questions regarding the health of his shoulder, running nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown. He will likely be asked to do more passing this week when the Eagles face the second-seeded 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Hurts is a versatile option for 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups due to his running ability and was one of the top passers during the regular season with 3,701 yards. Should you be including him in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 27-year-old is arguably the most versatile weapon remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs since the 49ers use him in a variety of ways. Samuel exploded for 133 receiving yards and a touchdown against Seattle in the first round of the NFL playoffs 2023 while adding three carries for 32 yards.

He was targeted seven times against Dallas last week, while also getting four carries in the backfield. San Francisco is facing one of the league's top defenses in the NFC Championship Game, so the coaching staff will try to get Samuel heavily involved once again. He will also be earning 3x multipliers in McClure's lineup, making him a no-brainer in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. He played a key role in Kansas City's offense down the stretch of the regular season, including a two-touchdown performance against Denver in Week 17. McKinnon has been a popular target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the backfield, but he also earned 11 carries in the win over Jacksonville last weekend.

The Chiefs could be forced to turn more to their rushing attack on Sunday since Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the divisional round. They will also try to keep Mahomes on his feet, which could mean short, quick passes to players like McKinnon in the flat. McClure has included McKinnon in his first two NFL Playoff Challenge lineups this postseason, which means all of his production will earn the 3x multiplier on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Championship Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.