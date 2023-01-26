The 2023 NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday, and NFL Playoff Challenge participants who have been riding the Bengals and 49ers will be rewarded with 3x points this weekend. Ja'Marr Chase has delivered a touchdown reception in his two postseason games this year ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, anybody who rostered stars like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will look for replacements this week in their 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. Who can provide production while also giving you the opportunity to earn a multiplier for the 2023 Super Bowl? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round: 49ers running back Christin McCaffrey. San Francisco acquired McCaffrey in the middle of the season with the clear intention of making him a focal point of the offense, and that's exactly what Kyle Shanahan has done.

The 49ers gave him 211 touches in the 11 games he was with the team during the regular season and have supplied him with 33 touches in two postseason games already. In the 2023 NFL playoffs, McCaffrey has carried the ball 25 times for 154 yards and a touchdown while also catching eight passes for 39 yards and a score. Even with Elijah Mitchell still heavily involved in the offense, expect 15 to 20 touches as a baseline for McCaffrey as the 49ers take on the Eagles.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. He played a key role in Kansas City's offense down the stretch of the regular season, including a two-touchdown performance against Denver in Week 17. McKinnon has been a popular target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the backfield, but he also earned 11 carries in the win over Jacksonville last weekend.

The Chiefs could be forced to turn more to their rushing attack on Sunday since Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the divisional round. They will also try to keep Mahomes on his feet, which could mean short, quick passes to players like McKinnon in the flat. McClure has included McKinnon in his first two NFL Playoff Challenge lineups this postseason, which means all of his production will earn the 3x multiplier on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Championship Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.