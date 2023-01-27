There are a limited number of players to choose from in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge on Sunday since the 2023 AFC Championship Game and the 2023 NFC Championship Game are the only contests on the docket. Three of the top four overall seeds in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket are still alive, though, which means some of the league's top players are available in the third round of the NFL Playoff Challenge 2023. One player receiving plenty of attention this week is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. He is expected to play on Sunday, but should you include him in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups? Mahomes could also be one of the most rostered players this week, which could affect your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy. Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He is one of the safest options to go with this weekend since he can exploit defenses through the air and on the ground. Samuel will face a Philadelphia run defense that ranks No. 16, so the 49ers should try to get him involved on the ground throughout this game.

Samuel has already been given seven touches out of the backfield in the NFL playoffs 2023, racking up more than 40 total rushing yards against Seattle and Dallas. Samuel also had 10 combined receptions on 16 targets in those games, finishing with 133 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks alone. He has been included in McClure's lineup in the first two rounds, which makes him a no-brainer this weekend.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. He played a key role in Kansas City's offense down the stretch of the regular season, including a two-touchdown performance against Denver in Week 17. McKinnon has been a popular target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the backfield, but he also earned 11 carries in the win over Jacksonville last weekend.

The Chiefs could be forced to turn more to their rushing attack on Sunday since Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the divisional round. They will also try to keep Mahomes on his feet, which could mean short, quick passes to players like McKinnon in the flat. McClure has included McKinnon in his first two NFL Playoff Challenge lineups this postseason, which means all of his production will earn the 3x multiplier on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Championship Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.