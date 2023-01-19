The 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge continues with its second round this weekend. Those who selected winning players last week or that stashed players from the Chiefs and Eagles will be enjoying double points during the NFL Divisional Round. Patrick Mahomes lit up the Jaguars for 331 passing yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 39 yards in a Week 10 matchup and now the Chiefs will have a rematch with Jacksonville on Saturday. Mahomes could be a popular option in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the NFL Divisional Round. Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Divisional Round: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. At a position where production has been waning in recent years, Kelce has been a constant. He set new career-highs in receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12), while his 1,338 receiving yards gave him seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Kelce had at least four receptions in every game this year and topped the 50-yard mark in 14 of the 17 games that he played. His 152 targets and 30 red-zone targets were the most for any tight end in 2022 and his 0.58 Fantasy points per route run ranked second. He had six catches for 81 yards and a score against the Jaguars in Week 10 and has had at least five catches for 90 yards in his last six postseason games, with touchdowns in five of those contests.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 26-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he did not miss a single game during this year's regular season. McCaffrey carried many owners to championships after topping 100 rushing yards in four of his final six games.

He has rushed at least 10 times in eight straight games, including a 15-carry, 119-yard performance against Seattle during Super Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are expected to advance to the NFC title game, according to oddsmakers, which means McCaffrey would earn even more multipliers in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. McClure included McCaffrey in his lineup last week, and he is thrilled to grab him again this week with the multiplier in effect. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the 2023 NFL Divisional Round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.