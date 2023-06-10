The 49ers defense was a top-five unit last year, leading the NFL in both interceptions and points allowed. In the offseason the Niners added Javon Hargrave and Isaiah Oliver in free agency and used draft picks in Rounds 3 and 5 to bolster to secondary depth after losing Jimmie Ward to the Texans. We like the 49ers as one of the top three defenses this year, worth a pick in one of the final three rounds of your Fantasy draft. If Drake Jackson takes a step forward in Year 2 and one of the 49ers' young corners hits, they could have the best defense in football.