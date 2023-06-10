Brown's move to Philadelphia in 2022 was extremely successful, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this year. Brown is worth drafting as early as Round 2 in all formats. Last year, Brown teamed with Jalen Hurts and set career highs in targets (145), catches (88) and receiving yards (1,496), and he matched his career high in touchdowns (11). His 17.6 PPR points per game was also a career high. Brown has plenty of competition for targets with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but Brown is still the alpha of this receiving corps. He should have another dominant campaign if healthy, and Brown should come off the board in all leagues as early as No. 15 overall.