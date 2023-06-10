Jones remains the Packers' lead running back, but he's not a lock to remain hyper-efficient in an offense tailored to new starting QB Jordan Love. The expectation is a higher dose of run-pass option plays, with which Jones hasn't been quite as efficient compared to traditional carries. Jones' numbers in a small sample size with Love over the past two seasons also weren't as good as they were with Aaron Rodgers, complete with a near one-yard drop-off in rushing average and zero explosive plays. Ugliest of all, Love has never reliably thrown to his RBs at Utah State or in Green Bay, with Jones failing to register a single catch from Love over 31 pass plays together. Point is, you'd be wise to bake in a downturn in production from Jones, who has tallied over 1,400 total yards in three of his past four seasons with at least seven scores in each. He's still a No. 2 Fantasy running back worth a top-40 pick, but expect a top-20, not a top-10, finish.