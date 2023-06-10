Rodgers brought the Packers playbook from 2019-21 and a bunch of his old teammates with him to New York, but it's his health and a deep receiving corps that matter the most. Renewed with a fresh start and a coaching staff that will probably let him throw as much as he wants (they let below-average quarterbacks do it in 2022), Rodgers has potential to rebound to over 24 Fantasy points per game like he did in 2020 and 2021. And if it's not enough that Rodgers will have his say in the offense, he'll throw to dynamic second-year receiver Garrett Wilson while working behind a deep offensive line. Rodgers turns 40 in December and his schedule is projected to be very difficult. Those are drawbacks, but that's why Rodgers will be picked closer to the 12th QB off the board rather than the sixth, which merely makes him a spectacular low-risk gamble starting in Round 10 in one-QB leagues.