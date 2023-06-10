Thielen should wind up being a reliable short-area target for Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young, making him a volume-dependent bench receiver. His role is yet to be determined, but a receiver with his still-strong route-running traits has a place in an offense with a polished rookie like Young. Just remember there's a reason why the Vikings let Thielen go; over the past three seasons his numbers began sliding, especially when it came to touchdowns, which was the one stat he kept delivering for Fantasy managers. Given the Panthers will be more run-leaning, the chances of Thielen seeing 120 targets or eight touchdowns seem slim. But he can still lead this squad in receptions, which is why he's OK to take in Round 10 in full PPR and after Round 10 in non-PPR.