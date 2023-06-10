O'Connell will battle Brian Hoyer for the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo. That battle will be far more interesting if Garoppolo is not ready for the start of training camp after offseason foot surgery. O'Connell is a pure pocket passer whose best season came in 2021 when he was throwing to David Bell. Even if he ends up in a starting role, he's unlikely to be better than a top-24 quarterback in Fantasy any time soon. For now, the only leagues he should be rostered in are deep Superflex Dynasty leagues. If Garoppolo is not ready for camp, you can start considering O'Connell in the final rounds of Superflex redraft leagues as well. But even in that format he's probably no more than a bye-week replacement.