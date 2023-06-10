Green Bay figures to use more run-pass option plays with Jordan Love, something that benefits Dillon because he's been just as efficient in that scheme as in traditional ones. Dillon also posted better metrics with Love in a small sample size versus Rodgers, including a full yard higher on his rushing average. Unfortunately, Love has not displayed a consistent tendency to throw to his running backs going back to his college days, and his mobility does suggest he'll steal a few short-yardage scores from Dillon. Those will sting since goal-line touchdowns are usually Dillon's thing. Ultimately, the Packers offense simply doesn't figure to be as good, which caps Dillon's upside but might not keep him from delivering the same 9.9 PPR points per game he had in 2022. Fantasy managers could consider him for Fantasy benches as soon as 80th overall.