Lazard followed quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets, but will Rodgers even notice?! Lazard caught 60% of his career-high 100 targets last year, but in two very different halves. From Weeks 2 through 9, Lazard averaged 7.3 targets and 14.7 PPR points per game. Then Christian Watson became a thing and Lazard got the cold shoulder to the tune of 6.1 targets and 9.0 PPR points per game in his final eight. Will Rodgers feed his familiar big man, or will he latch on to second-year dynamo Garrett Wilson and leave Lazard languishing? There shouldn't be much excitement for Lazard in your leagues, which is why targeting him in Round 11 or 12 allows you to settle for low -- and beatable -- expectations.