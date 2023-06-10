Robinson was traded from the Rams to the Steelers in the offseason and it's very difficult to see how that is going to stop the steep downward curve of Robinson's production. Before the 2021 season, Robinson had never delivered less than 1.33 yards per route run. In 2021 with Chicago, that number fell to 1.14 before cratering to 0.93 last year. Robinson has missed 12 games over the past two seasons and has been one of the least efficient wide receivers in the NFL when he was active. We understand if you want to take one more chance on Robinson regaining form, but we wouldn't do it before Round 15 in any format.