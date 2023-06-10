Kamara has a potential multi-game suspension looming over him at the time of this publication and that will drastically impact his Fantasy value. Assuming he plays in 2023, there are still major question marks in his Fantasy profile. Kamara's passing game role without Sean Payton remains the biggest concern. Kamara's didn't catch more than two passes in a game from Week 13 on. This is a far cry from the days where he was catching 81 passes a season under Payton. Kamara also loses touches to Taysom Hill in the red zone, the Saints signed the most efficient red-zone RB in 2022 (Jamaal Williams) and they drafted his likely long-term replacement in Kendre Miller. Kamara feels risky anywhere inside the first 10 rounds if he remains on the Saints roster and misses time with a suspension.