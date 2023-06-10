There are some issues that might keep Cooper from being as good as he was in 2022. With Deshaun Watson for six games last season, Cooper averaged 6.5 targets and 11.6 PPR Fantasy points per game, both of which pale in comparison to the 8.5 targets and 16.0 PPR points per game he collected with Jacoby Brissett. Assuming Cooper will just recoup those lost 2.0 targets per game with Watson isn't promised as the Browns added three new targets to their passing game, including intriguing after-catch speedster Elijah Moore and rookie big man Cedric Tillman. On the plus side, Cooper isn't showing any signs of slowing down as his efficiency still ranked high in 2022. Figure him as a Fantasy starter who will deliver some boom weeks but will mostly be a steady, modest contributor. He should get taken around 50th overall.