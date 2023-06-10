Over the past two seasons, St. Brown has finished top 12 in total targets, receptions and red-zone targets (35). It's the backbone of these stats that have helped St. Brown become a must-start volume-reliant No. 1 Fantasy WR worth a top-30 pick. Lions QB Jared Goff has locked in on the slot specialist for over 25% of his throws since 2021, and St. Brown has turned that opportunity into at least 15 PPR points in 13 of his last 22 games overall. He had more 20-point games for PPR than A.J. Brown and just as many as Ja'Marr Chase. Detroit's offensive additions this spring shouldn't shrink St. Brown's targets much, if at all, making him a reliable must-start worth taking between 16th and 22nd overall in PPR and between 20th and 35th overall in non-PPR.