The Packers drafted Carlson our of Auburn in April, making him the likely replacement for 16-year veteran Mason Crosby. Kicking for the Tigers over five seasons, Carlson made all but three of his extra points and 71.8% of his field goals. That doesn't sound good, and his 29.4% rate from 50-plus yards out isn't great either. Maybe his biggest selling point is that his brother is Daniel Carlson, who has been excellent in the pros. Take a wait-and-see approach with Carlson this season and add him only once he's established some consistency.