Iosivas was a heptathlete at Princeton, setting an NCAA record in the 60-meter race. That might give you an idea of how fast Iosivas is, but blended with his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame, Iosivas has the potential to be a quality receiver in the NFL. At Princeton he lined up out wide and scored 12 times in his last 20 games with a 15.4 receiving average. He's unlikely to be a regular for the Bengals anytime soon, but he does have long-term potential as a raw prospect who needs some experience and coaching, not to mention some more power. You could consider him with a pick after 40th overall in rookie-only drafts.