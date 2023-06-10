Dalton ended up playing a much bigger role than most expected in 2022 as the primary starter for the Saints. Dalton finished as a top-12 QB in just two of his 14 games started. With no rushing upside and minimal aggressiveness as a passer, Dalton is unlikely to have any Fantasy value even in games he starts and even in Superflex and two-QB formats. While the Panthers maintained Dalton would start off as the starter and could keep that role into the regular season, coach Frank Reich elevated No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to the QB1 role after the team's first few OTAs in June.