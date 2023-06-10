Richardson immediately enters the NFL as one of the most intriguing high-upside, if-you're-not-first-you're-last kind of draft picks. The same people who targeted Trey Lance in the back-end QB1 range with hopes of a breakout will be targeting Richardson in a similar range. Richardson joins a Colts offense that swapped out Parris Campbell for some combination of rookie Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie, and with both Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce returning as big-bodied vertical threats -- the profile that fits Richardson's skill set best -- we could see him live up to his hype in Year 1 if the offensive line has a bounceback season. If you draft him as your QB1, pairing him with a higher floor QB like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott makes a lot of sense. In rookie-only drafts, Richardson should be a top-five pick in one-QB formats and the No. 2 overall pick in two-QB or Superflex formats.