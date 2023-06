A seventh-round pick in April, Green will compete for a roster spot this summer. The North Carolina wideout is a deep threat (19.0 yards per catch over five seasons) with pretty good size at nearly 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds. If he catches on, Green might be able to find some playing time as a perimeter receiver once the team moves on from some older wideouts. No one's taking Green in redraft leagues, but he's worth a final-round flier in rookie-only drafts.