Ekeler should be a first-round pick in the majority of Fantasy drafts this year, and he's one of a handful of running backs who could finish the season as RB1 overall without surprising anyone. The two questions about Ekeler have to do with the team's new offense and Ekeler's age. The Chargers' star running back is 28 years old, which is very close to the cliff at this position. And Kellen Moore's offense has generally been more about downfield targets than running back targets. Last year, the Chargers led the NFL with a 26% RB target rate. Moore's Cowboys were at 15.8% last year (26th) and 18.6% in 2021 (20th). Those questions aren't enough to bump Ekeler out of Round 1, but they should be enough to make you nervous in Dynasty.