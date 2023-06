Hooper will compete with rookie top-35 pick Michael Mayer and veteran O.J. Howard for snaps and targets in Las Vegas. Although projected starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo has generated production out of the tight end position throughout his career, Hooper hasn't given much reason for optimism that he can be a Fantasy asset. Hooper finished inside the top 12 at TE just twice in 2022 and one of those games featured two short touchdowns - his only two of the season. Hooper is best left undrafted.