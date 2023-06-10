Zappe will open the season as the No. 2 quarterback in New England, but if Mac Jones struggles, Zappe could get the chance to start this year. Zappe appeared in four games in 2022, and he had 23 Fantasy points at Cleveland in Week 6. To put that in perspective, Jones had four games with more than 20 Fantasy points in 13 starts. Zappe could find himself as a waiver-wire addition if he gets the chance to start in 2023, but he's not worth drafting in one-quarterback leagues. In deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, you can take a flier on Zappe as a reserve just in case he replaces Jones at some point.