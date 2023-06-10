Like their offense, the Bears defense definitely made some moves this offseason, but this side of the ball leaves something to be desired. The pass rush, which amassed just 20 sacks last season, went unimproved though the spring. If the Bears can't get to the quarterback, they'll eventually struggle, but their talent beyond the D-line may not be to blame. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards should shore up the run defense and pass coverage while the secondary, while still young, has promise to improve. The best move is to wait and see if the Bears DST exceeds expectations before putting them on your roster -- by comparison, the Packers DST is a much better late-round dart throw.