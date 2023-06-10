The Bengals offense? Outstanding. The Bengals defense? Rarely helpful for Fantasy purposes. In 2022 the squad totaled 30 sacks, 13 interceptions, 11 fumbles recovered and scored exactly one touchdown on defense (zero on special teams). About the only thing this unit did well was limiting opponents to 20.13 points per game, but that was in 16 games that included matchups against inferior offenses. Even a Week 1 matchup at Cleveland isn't enough to count on this DST, which lost both starting safeties from last year, to help you start the season strong. You may not want to even think about this DST until Week 5 against Arizona.