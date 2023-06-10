Robinson enters the NFL as the highest-regarded prospect at the running back position since Saquon Barkley, and some would argue he's a more complete back. The Falcons earned the highest rushing grade in the NFL in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, with an excellent and diverse run blocking scheme installed by coach Arthur Smith and his assistants. Smith coordinated a dominant rushing attack as offensive coordinator with the Titans led by Derrick Henry, and the blueprint is likely to be the same now with a talent like Robinson. Robinson set a record for the most forced missed tackles in a single season, per PFF's game charting, and he enters the NFL as one of the biggest mismatches in the passing game at the position. The Falcons will get him the ball early and often in the red zone, early downs and in the passing game. He is screaming up draft boards as we speak and you'll probably have to use a mid-first-round pick to get him. Robinson should be the first pick overall in rookie-only drafts.