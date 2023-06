Allen is part of the 49ers' quarterback derby this summer. His best chance to make the roster as the team's No. 3 quarterback is if Brock Purdy suffers a setback in his recovery from an arm injury, or if the team trades one of Trey Lance or Sam Darnold. But no matter what, Allen will barely be of interest in typical Fantasy leagues unless/until he starts for San Francisco. That seems unlikely, so keep him off rosters.