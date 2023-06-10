McManus left Denver for Jacksonville, where he's expected to be the starting kicker for a Jaguars offense that ranked 10th in scoring last season. Most people expect the Jacksonville offense to be even better in 2023, but if that means that Trevor Lawrence improves in the red zone and raises his mediocre touchdown rate, that could actually mean fewer FG attempts in Jacksonville. Another thing to watch is how losing that Mile High advantage affects McManus's distance kicking. He's made 23 field goals of at least 50 yards over the past three seasons and went 10 for 10 from 40-49 yards last year. He's a borderline top-12 option who fits best in the streamer conversation.