Berrios signed with the Dolphins this season, and he will compete to be the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Even in that role, Berrios has minimal Fantasy value and is not worth drafting in most leagues. He struggled in 2022 with the Jets, averaging just 3.5 PPR points per game. This was a step back from his 2021 production when he averaged 7.2 PPR points per game and seemed on the verge of being a more consistent contributor. At best, Berrios could be added off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well, but it might take an injury in Miami for that to happen.