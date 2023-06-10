Hall will hopefully be ready by training camp, or Week 1 at the latest, after tearing his ACL last season. It's a story to monitor all offseason, as he could be a top-five Fantasy running back this season if healthy. Hall looked impressive as a rookie prior to getting hurt, scoring at least 13 PPR points in six of seven games before being injured in Week 7. The Jets offense has a chance to be explosive with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Hall should have the chance for a sensational sophomore campaign if he doesn't suffer a setback. Fantasy managers should plan to draft Hall toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3, but that could change depending on the reports of his recovery. It's also worth keeping an eye on the backup running back situation, as whoever is the No. 2 running back between Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda could be worth handcuffing to Hall with a late-round pick.