Strange was one of the most surprising picks of the 2023 NFL Draft considering where he typically landed in mock drafts, but he carries with him big-time prospect pedigree and he now joins an excellent system for developing tight ends (see: Evan Engram in 2022). Strange is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2023 unless Engram misses time with injuries, but if he does, Strange could be a hot waiver wire commodity.